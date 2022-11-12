2 hours ago

Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that she doesn’t sympathise with Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, after the Ghana Legal Council decided to suspend her call to the Bar.

According to Afia in an Instagram post shared on blogger; Hype Masters page, individuals must know the profession they want before living certain lifestyles.

She added that, although she makes social media trends with what she does, not everyone can say certain things on the platform especially depending on the profession line they decide to tow.

“Social media is not the way social media is. I have said this time without a number. I, Afia Schwarzenegger, the money I make from social media in a month…[pause].

“If I am fooling, I don't lose focus. While I fool, my focus is also on my job. If you love your mother, if you love your father, Ama’s issue is what I am talking about.

“I don't sympathize with her, I am sorry. Lawyers come with ethics, nurse come with ethics. You must know the ethics of the profession you want to take,” she shared.

On November 9, 2022, Ama Governor, a vlogger known in private life as Elorm Ababio revealed that she wasn't called to the Ghana Bar due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".

According to a letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, General Legal Council (GLC), the complainant stated that Elorm Ababio is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.

Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21(c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.