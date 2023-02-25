5 hours ago

The immediate-past Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, Frances Awurabena Asiam has called the competence of the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a potential vice president into question.

The former MD who resigned on Febraury 23, 2023, made the comment during a radio interview where she blamed the minister for her resignation.

While accusing the minister of meddling in her work, she said the GCMCL had partnered with another government agency for its ongoing expansion project but the minister had unilaterally decided to bring in another agency in place of the government agency.

Awurabena Asiam added that she had a huge fight with Dr Opoku Prempeh over his decision at a retreat over the weekend and warned that she will resign if the move happens.

“We decided to expand the company and because we do not have the means for the expansion another company which is totally state-owned agreed to help us with it. The company was going to take over by acquisition so that our workforce will be saved and we have already acquired the land needed for this expansion.

“… the minister does not want that state agency to acquire the company, he wants another state agency to. And I also don’t agree so I have resigned. NAPO should take the company,” she said in Twi.

“He is telling me that he is the one who appoints and disappoints and so, I have also decided to resign. I have worked so hard to make sure the company does not collapse and now that something good is coming out of it, they want to take over. I don’t think he (NAPO) is even fit to be a vice president,” she added.

Asiam also refuted a letter by the Office of the President, which was signed by the Executive Secretary of the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, indicating that she was fired on February 21, 2023.

She said that she sent her letter of resignation first to the Vice President and Chief of Staff before the said letter was produced.

Source: Ghanaweb