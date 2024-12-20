1 hour ago

Ghanaian fashion critic and cross-dresser Charlie Dior has noted that he is not perturbed by critics who classify him as a woman.

In an interview on Joy Prime on December 19, 2024, Charlie Dior indicated that he does not wish to go under the knife like colleagues in the industry as a transgender.

He explained that he is happy with his physique and therefore does not wish to be a woman.

"People think if they ask me if I am a man or woman, I should be offended, but I am not offended... I love women, and I grew up with women. I think women are the most powerful human beings on earth. They are very beautiful and sensitive. No! I don't wish I was a woman. I love who I am, and I love the fact that I have both energies in the sense that a woman has empathy... So I am not offended if people ask me if I am a man or woman," he said.

Charlie Dior also noted that he has a nine-to-five job in the United States, where he works with a communication firm.

“I have a 9 to 5. You know, media can be very rough, and it doesn’t really pay the bills. So, I have a 9 to 5; I work with corporate America; I work for a communication firm.

I’m very fashionable at work, but it’s not drama. I don’t give drama at work because you can be very distracted. So a nice button-up shirt with slacks and nice shoes; things like that. Then I become a fashion critic on the weekend. I record my show in a little one corner,” he added.