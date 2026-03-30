4 hours ago

A teacher at West Africa Senior High School, Nicholas Teye, has voiced disappointment over the outcome of an assault case in which three individuals were fined instead of receiving custodial sentences.

The Adentan Circuit Court on Monday, March 30, 2026, imposed a GH¢4,000 fine on each of the offenders after they admitted to attacking the teacher. The court also ordered them to sign a two-year bond of good behaviour.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr. Teye said the decision did not meet his expectations, especially given the seriousness of the assault.

“I was disappointed,” he told the media, explaining that he initially thought the “two years” mentioned in court referred to a prison sentence, only to later realise it was a bond of good behaviour.

He indicated that a harsher punishment would have served as a stronger deterrent against similar acts.

His concerns were backed by Ghana National Association of Teachers, with the Madina-area Chairman, Christian Yaw Adinkra, warning that such outcomes could embolden others to attack teachers.

He cautioned that if offenders are not adequately punished, educators may feel forced to take extra measures to protect themselves in schools.

The case has reignited debate around discipline in schools and the safety of teachers, with stakeholders calling for stronger protections and stricter consequences for violence against educators.