The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has recounted an experience he had when he took a foreign alcoholic drink some time ago.

In narrating what happened, Dr. Kwaku Oteng stated that during the Christmas festivities on January 1, 2024, he took a foreign alcoholic drink when he decided to go out and have some fun.

He disclosed that he experienced a hangover for one month and was not able to recover within that period, adding that he regretted deciding to opt for that particular alcoholic drink which he didn’t mention its name.

“During this Christmas on January 1, I decided to go out and have some fun. I took one alcoholic beverage that I cannot mention the brand in order not to mar their brand. I experienced a hangover for one month and I was not able to recover. So I questioned myself because I made the mistake of taking something different,” he recounted while speaking in an interview with Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.

What is hangover?

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a hangover refers to a set of symptoms that occur as a consequence of drinking too much.

Typical symptoms include fatigue, weakness, thirst, headache, muscle aches, nausea, stomach pain, vertigo, sensitivity to light and sound, anxiety, irritability, sweating, and increased blood pressure.

