3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward Emmanuel Osei Kuffour aka the general says he likes the famous Asante Kotoko tune as he draws a lot of inspiration from the song.

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour played the most part of his professional career with Accra Hearts of Oak between 1998- 2005, where he helped the team win numerous league titles, the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and the Super Cup.

At the twilight of his career, the talented forward finally played for his beloved Asante Kotoko for a single season a club he tormented very well during his days with bitter rivals Hearts of Oak.

"I feel good listening to the Kumasi Asante Kotoko song. I love it because I love the team too." he told Ashh Fm.

"When we are going to play a match and I listen to that tune it arises my spirit.

When I listen to that song and I'm on the pitch it helps me give my all to the team since I have been inspired by the song." he added.