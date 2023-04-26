49 minutes ago

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari is happy to continue his career at Red Star Belgrade beyond the summer.

The speedster has been in very good form for his side this campaign and has been linked with a move to some of Europe's big teams.

Bukari grabbed a hattrick on Saturday afternoon in the Serbian Supa Liga as he helped his side clinch the Serbian league title.

The forward helped his side overcome TSC Backa Topola in an emphatic 4-1 triumph at the Stadion Rajko Mitic.

It was a contest between first-placed Red Star Belgrade and second-placed TSC Backa Topola but the Red and Whites made it a no contest as they made light work of them to clinch the Serbian league title after 31 games.

Zvezda fans would certainly like Bukari to stay, but he also has some decisions to make but adds that he is happy at the club.

"I feel great in Zvezda, my thoughts are focused on the end of the championship, the cup and of course the Champions League," Bukari told Sportski Journal. Bukari scored 11 goals in 24 games of the Serbian Super League.