39 minutes ago

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari is excited after helping his side clinch the Serbian top-flight league in his debut season.

The Serbian league also happens to be his first league title after helping Nice win the French Cup last season before sealing a move to Serbia.

Bukari scored a hattrick on the last day of the season as his side defeated Backa Topola 4-1 to win the league title last Saturday.

Speaking after the triumph, the speedster expressed his excitement at winning the league title and also his hat trick.

"I feel very happy, this is my first title in my career. A beautiful game, we became champions, and I scored three goals, so of course I'm happy. If I had to choose, I like the first goal the most."

"A very nice celebration, the fans are always there for us and they congratulated us on the title in a very nice way. However, as far as we are concerned, a new game awaits us already on Wednesday, so tonight I will celebrate with my family."

The former Vision FC winger has been in great form for his Serbian side having scored 11 goals in 24 matches in the Serbian league for his side.

He is also an integral member of the Black Stars and scored the equalizer in Ghana's last AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola.