46 minutes ago

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has revealed that the most fulfilling period of his long and celebrated career came not in Europe, but in the United Arab Emirates, where he rediscovered joy, confidence and his love for the game.

Gyan made global headlines after his standout performances at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which earned him a club-record £13m move from French side Rennes to Sunderland. He made an immediate impact in the Premier League, quickly becoming a fan favourite on Wearside.

Yet just a year later, the striker’s decision to join UAE club Al Ain on loan was met with surprise and criticism, with many believing he had stepped away from top-level European football too early.

Speaking in a recent conversation with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Gyan offered fresh insight into that turning point in his career.

“Surprisingly, my best time was in the UAE,” he said. “I did great at Sunderland, but unfortunately, I had to leave.”

Gyan explained that the move was driven largely by Sunderland’s willingness to cash in on a lucrative offer.

“There were a lot of stories at the time, but it was Sunderland who asked me to leave because of the deal that came in,” he said. “It was a loan deal and the club felt they could capitalise on it. I thought I would go there and then come back.”

What was meant to be a temporary stay soon became something more permanent.

“When I went there, I fell in love with the place,” Gyan added. “I had to focus on the option to buy, and I went on to fall in love with the place.”

On the pitch, his impact was immediate and remarkable. Over five seasons at Al Ain, Gyan scored 95 goals in just 83 appearances, establishing himself as one of the most prolific foreign players in the club’s history and a household name in the Gulf.

He later moved on to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, but his time in the UAE clearly left a lasting impression.

For many fans, Gyan’s years in Europe and his heroics with the Black Stars often dominate memories of his career. But his reflections offer a reminder that fulfilment in football is not always defined by leagues or spotlight, but by feeling valued, settled and happy, something the former Ghana captain found in abundance in the UAE.