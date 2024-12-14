3 hours ago

Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has revealed that he established the Kum People's Party to overthrow the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to their alleged poor treatment of Ghanaians.

He criticized the NPP's leadership under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stating the party's fortunes declined significantly since he took over from former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Kumchacha specifically targeted Akufo-Addo's refusal to reshuffle his ministers after seven years and his retention of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite widespread criticism.

He has since shifted focus, abandoning his presidential bid to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in efforts to oust the NPP. This move suggests Kumchacha still seeks to challenge the NPP's governance, but now through collaboration with the NDC.