4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has slammed Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former communications director for the party, for allegedly deceiving members of the party.

Speaking to NPP members at the Agortime Ziofe Constituency in the Volta Region over the weekend, Agyapong accused Baafi of deliberately lying to the party folks just to gain support for the candidate he is supporting in the NPP flagbearer race.

He said that he bought a car for the former NPP national executive and even gave him money to go to the hospital when he was sick, but today he is spreading lies because of politics.

“You Adomako Baafi… before the (2016) election, I gave you a Honda pickup. When he was sick, I gave him money to go to the hospital, and today he is supporting a candidate and he is going around peddling lies,” he said.

Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin, also accused Adomako Baafi of lying about not receiving support from the NPP after the party won the 2016 elections.

“You were telling polling station executives that you have not received anything; meanwhile, you were one of the first people Akufo-Addo gave a brand new Pajero to when he won,” he added.

Source: Ghanaweb