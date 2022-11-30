2 hours ago

Musician, Keche Joshua, has opened up about what he does to take his mind off Ghana's bad economy.

The state of the economy is pushing people to do all manner of things including the 'Aluguntugui' singe.

The Keche-famed artiste admitted that times are really hard in the country. Due to Ghana’s bad economy, Joshua said he gets drunk to forget about the situation.

He made this revelation in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix.

He further hinted at how crazy the youth have been affected by hardship in the country.

The popular musician also bemoaned the high cost of living and inflation in Ghana.

His group member, Keche Andrew, sided with him. He stated that it is time for influencers and public figures to talk since they have the platform.

Below is ZionFelix’s full interview with Keche;