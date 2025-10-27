15 hours ago

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Daniel Etim-Effiong has shared that he prays before shooting romantic scenes to remain grounded in his faith and values.

Speaking about how he balances spirituality with the demands of acting, Etim-Effiong described his craft as a form of worship, saying that creativity — even in romantic roles — can still honour God.

“The fact that I play a lot of romantic roles means I get to have kissing scenes sometimes. But the question should go to the producers — why are they expressing affection only one way? There are other ways to show intimacy,” he said.

The actor, who made his directorial debut with *The Herd, noted that while romantic scenes are part of storytelling, filmmakers can find creative ways to depict love and connection without always relying on physical expressions.

He added that many Nollywood scripts focus heavily on passion because it sells, but he approaches such roles with prayer, purpose, and professionalism.

The 37-year-old, who transitioned from engineering to acting, emphasized that faith, family, and focus guide his life.

“My family is my garden, then my work. Acting feels like a calling to me — a way to worship through storytelling,” he said.