The teenage female student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo LGA in Nigeria, who was arrested for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol has confessed that she also belongs to a cult group “Sky Queens Confraternity”.

Speaking at the Police Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar, when she was paraded alongside her boyfriend who owns the locally made pistol and 11 others for various crimes, she said:

“I am a member of Sky Queen Confraternity, I am just an ordinary member, I don’t hold any position in the group, I have known the owner of the gun who is my man-friend since last year, he sleeps with me and supports me with little things, but he is not the one paying my school fees.

“My mother knows about him because he visits me at our house and sometimes he sleeps over at my place because I have my own room, then in the morning he goes back to his own house.”

She also disclosed that she has been sleeping with her “man-friend” since August last year and the man has been helping her with other things apart from paying her school fees.

The boyfriend to the schoolgirl, Okon Effiong said while being paraded also said;

“I am a married man with six children, I did not give her the gun, she took it herself where I kept it under the bed.

“I started sleeping with her August last year, her mother knows me, I have been doing small something on her head, they know she is my wife.”

Briefing Journalists on Friday, Cross River Commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande disclosed that they discovered from their Investigation that the girl was taking the locally made double barrel pistol to a blacksmith.

Akande also said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounds the ownership of the gun adding that a suspect, Okon Effiong has been arrested and more details would be made known soon.

The Police Boss however called on parents and guardian to cultivate the habit of getting closer to their children and wards to know what they do and who they mingle with.