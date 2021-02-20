1 hour ago

Ghanaian versatile radio presenter, Dr. Cann has revealed that he had issues with his female producer named DJ Iyce because the latter was involved in lesbianism.

The entertainment show host who works with Happy FM revealed that throughout his life he always frowns against lesbianism.

According to him, he had not worked with a female producer before so when he started working with DJ Iyce, he used to like her very much until he got to know she was a lesbian.

Speaking about his career and radio journey on Onua FM with Christian Agyei Frimpong, Monitored by Attractivemustapha.com Dr. Cann said he became her then Producer’s number one enemy just because he advised her to stop involving in lesbianism after he realised she was engaging in such acts.

" The lady started spoiling my name on social media because I advised her to stop engaging in lesbianism".

" As we talk she is married to a woman in the UK and it hurts me so much", Dr Cann stated.