1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kwaku Sintim Misa popularly known as KSM, has narrated his tough ordeal with prostate cancer sometime in 2021.

The comic actor said he wasn’t aware of his plight and thought he was fit enough until he went for a regular check-up at the hospital.

Recounting the incident in an interview with Joy News, KSM said he was fortunate to have had the cancer detected and removed on time.

“I thought I was healthy. I thought I was fit until I went for checkup.

Fortunately for me, I have an insurance in the states accruing and I had all the prostrate removed, after diagnosis.After the test, the doctor called and told me that my prostrate has been enlarged but I shouldn't worry. It is something black men 50 years and above face,” he stated.

He however advised netizens to cultivate the habit of attending regular checks to ensure the early detection of hidden ailments.

“You might think you are fit. You might think your vitals are good but there are things you can never be aware of. Only checkups can reveal. don’t get to a point where it gets too late.”