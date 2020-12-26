5 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says he has a very good relationship with board chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei.

He says his relationship with the Group Chairman of Unity Group of Companies is that of a father and son and there a re no issues.

Reports and rumours have been rife that there are problems between the pair but Nana Yaw Amponsah has brushed aside those statements as unfounded.

In the past some players of the club used to lodge at the board chairman's Sports Hotel but that has not been the case this time round.

Speaking in an interview with Sometymer Otuo Acheampong on Oyerepa FM, he denied any bad blood between thw pair and says he joined Kotoko mainly because of Dr. Kwame Kyei.

"There's no problem between myself and Dr. Kwame Kyei. We have a very strong relationship.

" We always speak on the club's way forward. I admire him a lot looking at the good works he's done at Kotoko for the past four years."he added.