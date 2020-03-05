1 hour ago

Ahead his side's match-week 13 clash with WAFA at the Accra sports stadium this Friday, Head Coach of struggling Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has reiterated his respect for the Academy boys.

Speaking in his usual Pre match presser, the European trainer praised the modus operandi of the Sogakope based club but insisted his side are hungry for a win.

“WAFA are a good side, they work very hard & also they’re very organized. They’ve produced very good young players for the past 5-6 years. They’re able to start their matches with 2-3 options. I have a lot of respect for them.” Barjaktarevic said.

WAFA are the only side yet to be defeated away from home but the Royals coach is confident his side will do everything to stop them.

“We’re not afraid of WAFA, we will try our best to approach the game with our idea of play.

"We will do everything possible to get the best results on Friday. We need a win, nothing else. We will go all out. We’re hungry.” He added.

Legon Cities are currently lying 14th on the league log with 13 points to their credit after 12 matches.