Cameroon head coach David Pagou says faith, discipline and collective strength will guide his team as they prepare to face South Africa in the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations later on today.

Speaking ahead of the knockout clash, Pagou struck a reflective and confident tone, describing himself as a man guided by belief and principle as he embarks on his first major test at the tournament.

“I am a child of God. I have strong faith in Him,” Pagou said. “I simply follow the path He has laid out for me. I have a winning mentality. I am a disciplined person, and that is what I pass on to my players. We said beforehand that football does not tolerate indiscipline.”

The Cameroonian coach, who is still early in his managerial career, was keen to play down comparisons with former Indomitable Lions boss Hugo Broos who now leads South Africa, insisting he is focused on building his own identity.

“You can’t put me on the same level as Hugo Broos. I’m just starting out,” he said.

Pagou revealed that selection for the knockout match has been shaped by performance rather than reputation, with places earned on the training ground and in warm-up matches.

“I told my players that I had a team in mind, but that the cards would be reshuffled during training,” he explained. “And indeed, they were reshuffled after the evaluation match we played. Kotto, for example, earned his place there.”

While acknowledging that individual brilliance can decide moments, Pagou stressed that Cameroon’s ambitions at AFCON rest on unity and teamwork.

“One player can win us a match,” he said, “but it’s the collective that wins us a competition.”

Cameroon, five-time African champions, will be hoping that Pagou’s blend of faith, discipline and togetherness can carry them past South Africa and keep their quest for a sixth AFCON title alive.