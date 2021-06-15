38 minutes ago

CNN's chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour has disclosed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Amanpour who broke the news on Monday June 14, told viewers that the reason she recently took a break from work was because she pinched it in a bud “successful major surgery”.

She added that she's confident about the outcome, even as she begins several months of chemotherapy to deal with the cancer doctors weren't able to surgically remove.

The CNN anchor said;

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now going through several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible longterm prognosis, and I am confident.

“I am telling you this in the interest of transparency, but really as a shout out to most early diagnosis.

"I urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

63-year-old Amanpour has been a longtime news figure at CNN, almost from its launch in the early 1980s. She worked there from 1983 to 2010, then left for a brief stint at ABC News, where she anchored This Week. She returned to CNN in 2012. Bianna Golodryga has filled in for Amanpour on her CNN International show as she went through surgery and treatments.