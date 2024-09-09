3 hours ago

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats sensation, Ayra Starr, has made a revelation about her personal life in an interview with Dazed Magazine.

Despite her reputation as a lover girl and her evocative love-themed music, the ‘Rush’ hitmaker disclosed that she has never actually experienced being in love.

During the conversation, Ayra Starr explained that the lyrics in all her romantic songs are just a figment of her imagination, rather than a reflection of her own experiences.

Nonetheless, she expressed her desire to explore the world of love, something that has so far eluded her.

While many might assume that a young star like Ayra Starr would have had her share of romantic experiences, she revealed otherwise.

“I am a lover girl deep in my heart, I’m just very strong-headed about it. I actually have never been in love. I have been in certain situations—not situationships!—but I have never been in a fully committed relationship,” she confessed.

She explained that she has been working tirelessly since she was 15 years old—juggling a modeling career, university, and now her burgeoning music career, leaving no room for romantic pursuits.