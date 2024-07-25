2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has stated that she finds no issues in sleeping with her waiter, as alleged by Nana Tornado.

The singer is of the view that whoever she is sleeping with should not be a problem to anyone close to her.

She believes that since you have decided to be in her space, you must respect her choices and not go out there ranting about them.

Mzbel, who was speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, indicated that if a friend is uncomfortable about who she is sleeping with, the friend can choose to walk away from their relationship.

“If it doesn’t make you happy, then you are not the right person to be around me. If I like someone and you have a problem with it, then you should not be with me,” she told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

“So, if I am going out with a waiter or a cleaner, it is my space and you cannot put up with me. If I’ve done something to you, quit with me,” she added.

Source: mynewsgh