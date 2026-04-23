I have no problem with egos – Carlos Queiroz on managing Black Stars

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 23, 2026

The head coach of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, Carlos Queiroz, says he has no issue managing big personalities within his squad, insisting that individual ambition can be a strength rather than a weakness.

Speaking about his approach to team management, Queiroz acknowledged that ego is often part of what drives top-level players to succeed.

“I have no problem with egos,” he said. “We need them, that’s why these players are in the national team. My job is to ensure those egos are channelled into the service of the team. That is my responsibility.”

The Portuguese coach, known for his disciplined and structured approach, emphasised that balancing individual talent with collective goals remains central to his philosophy as he prepares the squad for future international competitions.

Queiroz also signalled a potential shift in squad selection, highlighting the untapped potential within Ghana’s domestic league. He suggested that several locally based players could still force their way into contention for a place in the World Cup squad.

“I believe there are several players in the local league with the potential to earn a spot,” he added.

His comments are likely to be welcomed by supporters of the domestic game, who have long called for greater representation of homegrown talent in the national setup.

As preparations continue, Queiroz faces the task of blending established stars with emerging prospects, all while ensuring that individual ambition serves a common purpose on the pitch.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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