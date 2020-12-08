7 hours ago

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says he has not congratulated any person for winning the 2020 presidential election.

"I want to state categorically and firmly, that I have not congratulated any person. And no attempt should be made to steal this election, we will resist it."

At a press briefing Tuesday night, [December 8, 2020] Mr Mahama said, "Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in Parliament, 140 seats in Parliament, which is a majority and no attempt should be made to subvert that."

"I have looked at the results we've collated so far and I'm excited and happy with the results and we've won in 10 regions out of 16 and the Ghanaian people have confidence in us and we will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people."