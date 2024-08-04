4 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and preacher, Evangelist Christian Owusu Bempah, has made a bold revelation about his personal life.

He claims he has not slept with any woman for the past seven years.

The evangelist, known for his dynamic preaching and social media presence, confidently asserted that, his decision to remain celibate is a personal commitment to God.

He emphasized that his physical health is in perfect condition, dismissing any assumptions about his abstinence is due to health issues.

Bempah in an interview on GHPage said despite facing numerous temptations, he has chosen to stay chaste for God.

He also disclosed that the only female underwear he has seen in the last seven years belonged to his sister.

