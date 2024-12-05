5 hours ago

Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua has shared more insights and aftermath details about her ordeal at Manhyia Palace, following allegations that she disrespected the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a recent interview with Smart Ghana TV, she addressed the series of curses invoked on her by the chiefs of the Asantehene, insisting that they would not affect her life.

Afia Pokua emphasised her strong faith, stating that she serves a greater God and has prayed against any evil words spoken over her.

"You don't know me, whether I am a prophetess or a servant of God, you don't know. Whatever they said only took effect within their boundaries. The moment I left Manhyia and got into a car on my way to my destination, it had no power. And do you think I didn’t pray on my way? My spiritual father is Prophet Boahen Uche," she said.

She continued, "Whatever they said at Manhyia was just words; we’ve already overturned it. Even if no one else did, I’ve prayed against it. During the time they told me to go away with the curse, you could see I was kneeling and praying. I serve a living God, and there is no God after Him."

Afia Pokua firmly stated, "If God allows them to kill me at my age, that’s His will. If my ancestors allow it, it’s up to them. But I am not cursed; I am a mystery child."

Watch the full video below:

Background

The controversy began when Afia Pokua, a journalist at Agoo TV, criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence amid ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos.

On Onua FM’s ‘Bribi Gye Gye wo,’ hosted by Mona Gucci, Pokua expressed frustration with what she sees as Ashantis proving superiority over other tribes and the Asantehene’s refusal to act on it.

These statements sparked massive outrage among the Ashantis, with many individuals, including sub-chiefs and queen mothers, openly expressing their criticism.

Also, the angry Asante youth staged a protest and held a press conference to address the situation.

The Manhyia Palace ordeal

After apologising on their respective social media platforms for allegedly disrespecting the Asantehene and offering another apology on live TV, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci visited the Manhyia Palace to deliver a formal apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

They were accompanied by Prophet Kumchacha and a delegation from Onua TV, the media house where Afia Pokua made the comments about the Asantehene.

Dressed in all black, Afia Pokua was seen kneeling in front of the Otumfuo’s representative almost throughout the proceedings.

Moderated by the Otumfuo’s Okyeame (Linguist), both parties addressed the issues, and the offenders presented their third apology to the delegation.

Afia Pokua's apology rejected

After hours of pleading at Manhyia Palace, Afia Pokua was asked to 'leave with her cursed self' and never set foot there again.

Not even the faction of elders who advocated for her could persuade the Otumfuo’s representative to accept her apology.

One elder pleaded on Afia Pokua’s behalf, that she (Pokua), had been on her knees since her arrival and had brought an apology that should be considered.

However, the Otumfuo’s representative remained resolute, stating that in the palace, an apology isn’t always sufficient in such matters.

He emphasised that there are times when offenders are left to face their consequences, and Afia Pokua’s situation was one of those.