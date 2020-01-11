47 minutes ago

In demand Ghanaian winger Bernard Mensah says there have been two offers for his signature this winter transfer window but both deals were from foreign clubs.

The winger has impressed so much this season for his side Kayserispor in the Turkish league drawing admiring glances from the big boys in the Turkish league.

There has been talk of Galatasaray and Fernerbahce circling around the Ghanaian midfielder but he says two clubs who have made him an offer are outside Turkey.

"We had both abroad offers but our president did not want to leave me. Snacky was important with his attitude. He said he needs me because of the condition of the club. Other side of the currency issue is business. Kayserispor this season are doing well on the league table so I want to help. "