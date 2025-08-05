5 hours ago

Latest Tottenham Hotspur signing Mohammed Kudus has expressed deep admiration for club captain and legend, Heung-min Son, describing the South Korean stalwart a player he respects both on and off the pitch.

In a heartfelt reflection, Kudus recounts their encounter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a source of personal inspiration.

“I have so much respect and admiration for him,” Kudus said. “We played against each other in the World Cup. I just love how he plays.”

Son, widely respected for his electrifying pace, clinical finishing, and humble demeanor, has become a global role model—and Kudus is among the many young stars who have looked up to him.

“He has done a lot for the club and I’m grateful to have come here and played with him,” Kudus added. “He has been a great example for us, from how he trains and carries himself—so big up to him.”

The Ghanaian midfielder’s tribute reflects the mutual respect shared among elite professionals and also offers a glimpse into the humility and mindset that have shaped Kudus’ rapid rise in European football.

The Ghanaian happened to be the one who subbed off the Spurs legend in his historic final game for the North London club when the team travelled to Seoul in his home country in South Korea for preseason camping. They drew 1-1 in the game against fellow Premier League side Newcastle United as the Korean star drew the curtains on his final game for Spurs.

Video speaks a lot about Spurs.

Son goes out for a new era and guess who represents the new era our very own Kudus. pic.twitter.com/O2Kdyd19uL — Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) August 3, 2025

As he settles into life at Spurs, Kudus will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Son—blending talent with professionalism to make a lasting impact in North London.