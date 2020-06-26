2 hours ago

Daniel Duncan-Williams, son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, is back on Twitter, assuring his followers to brace themselves for some more “fooling.”

This was included in his latest tweets on Tuesday after reports that he apologised to his father for recently disgracing him on social media by sharing his naked and obscene videos of himself on social media.

It could be recalled that in early June, Daniel, otherwise called Dee Wills Live, surprisingly released his own naked video which also contained his sexual escapades with different women.

One of the videos showed him having a sexual affair with two girls who were naked in a pool with him.

He was subsequently arrested and was taken to a hospital for psychiatric examination. Also, a press statement from the father earlier indicated that he had been battling an acute bipolar disorder for the past six years.

Then on Thursday, June 18 2020, Daniel took to Twitter to apologise to his dad, saying, “Dear daddy @ArchbishopNick I would to humbly apologize for the false accusations… You are the best father anyone could ever wish for. Thank you for loving me even through all the trials and tribulations.”

However, he seemed to have made a U-turn on his apology on Tuesday, June 23 as he tweeted to register his displeasure with how he was arrested the very day he got famous.

“The day I got famous is when u (you) want to arrest me?? Ahhh u (you) shouldave (should have) killed me because Ghana thinks they saw fooling last week but I haven’t even started,” he wrote on Twitter.