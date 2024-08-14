2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has said that she has not given up on love despite her painful heartbreak.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based 3FM, where she shared her thoughts on love and relationships, Efia Odo revealed that while she hasn't given up on love, she has become more cautious.

She explained that her intense love can be overwhelming for the wrong person and said that she is taking her time to carefully evaluate anyone who expresses interest in her.

“It's not like I've given up on love. I'm taking my time. Like before, I used to wear my heart on my sleeve. Right now, I put it in my jeans.

“When I love, it’s too much. Like, it can be overbearing, and overwhelming for the wrong person. So I want to really take my time and scope out any guy who says they're interested in me," she said.

Despite her cautious approach, Efia remains optimistic about love, saying, “My name is Efia Odo. I'm love. I only know love. I can't give up on love," she stated.

However, she acknowledged that her experiences in Ghana have made her more guarded towards men.

“Right now, I’m more cautious. Cause the guys here, I don't know. There's something. I came into this country optimistic, full of love, altruistic... But the system here will change your way of thinking,” she added.