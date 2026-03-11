7 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has strongly denied allegations by a Ghanaian TikToker known as Lopez, who recently claimed she had previously been romantically involved with the lawmaker.

According to sources close to the MP, Assafuah insists he does not know Lopez and has never met her.

The lawmaker reportedly became aware of the allegations late Monday night after the claims began circulating widely on social media platforms. Individuals close to him say that after learning about the matter, he asked associates to help obtain the woman’s contact details so he could clarify the situation directly.

Screenshots circulating online allegedly show that Ekow Assafuah attempted to call Lopez early the following morning at about 5:39 a.m. after he was informed of the controversy.

According to persons familiar with the matter, a text message from Lopez allegedly followed the call asking who the caller was and whether he wanted to order something, suggesting the contact may have been made through a business line publicly advertised on her social media pages.

Supporters of the MP argue that the response raises questions about the TikToker’s earlier claim that she had already blocked the politician’s number after their alleged interactions.

They say the fact that the call reportedly went through and that she appeared unaware of the caller’s identity contradicts the narrative she initially presented online.

Some of the MP’s associates have therefore suggested that the circulating screenshots and messages could have been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence tools, although no independent verification has been made.

The controversy erupted just days after Ekow Assafuah’s wedding to medical doctor and entrepreneur Dr. Charis.

The couple held a private marriage ceremony on March 7, 2026, in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region. The event brought together close friends, family members and several prominent political figures.

Among those reported to have attended were the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and former Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Dr. Charis, the MP’s newlywed wife, is widely known as both a medical professional and a businesswoman. She operates an online vehicle importation company known as Charis Holdings, which specialises in sourcing vehicles from China for clients in Ghana.

She has also built a notable presence on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, where she shares lifestyle and health-related content.

Lopez, whose social media videos triggered the controversy, had earlier claimed that she and the MP had interacted privately through Instagram direct messages.

In a series of TikTok posts, she alleged that Ekow Assafuah had contacted her about five months ago and expressed romantic interest while presenting himself as single and without children.

She further claimed that the two allegedly went on a date during which the MP reportedly spent about GH₵500. Lopez also alleged that their interaction ended after the politician supposedly pressured her to spend the night with him, which she said she declined due to her religious beliefs.

According to her account, she subsequently blocked him. To support her claims, she shared what she described as screenshots of conversations and details from the alleged meeting.

However, the situation has since taken a new turn. As of March 11, 2026, Lopez had deleted the videos containing the allegations from her TikTok account.

In a follow-up video posted afterward, she expressed regret over the situation and stated that she should have “kept quiet and minded her own business.” She also acknowledged that she needed to “accept reality.”

The TikToker explained that she decided to remove the posts after receiving numerous threatening messages in her direct messages. She indicated that she intends to focus her social media presence primarily on promoting her business activities rather than engaging in personal disputes online.

Meanwhile, individuals close to Ekow Assafuah say the MP is considering legal options, including a possible defamation suit, as discussions continue over the authenticity of the claims and the materials shared online. The lawmaker himself has maintained that he has no personal relationship with Lopez and has never met her.

The incident has sparked intense debate across Ghanaian social media platforms, with many observers calling for caution in drawing conclusions until the claims and counterclaims are independently verified.