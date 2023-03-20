39 minutes ago

The Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has declared that it is his wish and prayer that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, becomes President of Ghana in the near future, Purefmonline.com reports.

The legislator, affectionately referred to as 'Napo', made this statement on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interaction with Kwame Adinkrah on March 20, 2022.

Napo explained that having worked closely with the Veep during the aftermath of the 2012 elections, when he (Napo) served as the Director of Elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the party's analysis of its 'pink sheets', he became more than convinced that the Vice President has the requisite skills to lead the NPP and Ghana at large.

"Kwame, I have hoped, I have prayed that one day, Dr. Bawumia leads Ghana.

In our governance structure, he leads the NPP and does not merely follow us."

"Recently, when we experienced challenges in our governance, who were the critics blaming? Wasn't it Dr. Bawumia that they all kept fingering?… Why not President Akufo-Addo?

It is because Dr. Bawumia has displayed a higher level of competence which has earned him the standard of good governance."

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, however, stated that he has not contemplated nor visioned serving as a vice president to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia should the latter contest and win the NPP's flagbearership race.