The Dutch born Ghanaian Quincy Owusu Abeyie was one of the stars at the 2005 World U-20 Youth tournament that was hosted by the country of his birth Netherlands.

He was at the time compared with Lionel Messi who also played at the tournament and emerged as the tournament's best player.

After a glittering start to his career at Arsenal, Boateng then embarked on a nomadic career that took him to several clubs and has now abandoned football and taken to music.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie played for Málaga in the 2010-2011 season, today he is without a team and all after being one of the stars of a U-20 World Cup with Leo Messi. The winger remembers him when questioned by Málaga Hoy: "Yes, and look where we are each now ...", the footballer replied in a friendly way.

Asked why Messi won golden balls and not him: "Ufff ... Well, imagine what I asked myself. I still dream of that moment, of that tournament, today. There I played like never before, it was my best version I hope some day to play like this continuously. Why didn't I stay the same? It is not easy, it is not easy to answer ... I still trust that one day I will try to climb and return to that level, "said the attacking midfielder.