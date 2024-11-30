5 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has expressed his deep affection for fellow artiste Samini, calling him his best friend and revealing plans to buy him a 'big' car in the future.

During an interview on Kessben FM in Kumasi on November 25, Shatta Wale shared his gratitude and love for Samini despite past efforts to pit them against each other.

"They crashed Samini's head with my head, and that's how now Samini is my best friend. I love him so much, and I owe him a whole lot of things in my life.

"I'm praying to God to bless me with more money so that on one of my birthdays, I can buy a big car for him," he explained.

He also criticized the music industry for attempting to create rivalries, mentioning how similar tactics have been used with other artists like Stonebwoy and Black Sherif.

"Stonebwoy and now even Black Sherif, who is out there doing well, are trying to clash our heads, and the system is looking at it," he added.

Despite their past rivalry over the title of 'Dancehall King' in Ghana, Shatta Wale and Samini have reconciled and are now on good terms.

The duo were recently spotted together in all smiles at NPP flagbearer Dr. Bawumia's engagement with members of the creative arts industry.