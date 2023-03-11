1 hour ago

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh says that he will not celebrate if he scores in their league game against Hearts of Oak on later this afternoon at the Dun's Park.

Tetteh had a short and uneventful fling with Hearts of Oak where he was on the periphery for much of their treble winning campaign in the 2020/21 season where they won the league and FA Cup double and also the Super Cup.

He barely played for Hearts of Oak but the 32-year-old striker who has rediscovered his goal scoring touch after he was discarded by King Faisal says he won't celebrate if scores against Hearts but even if he does the fans should pardon him.

"I won't celebrate if I score against Hearts of Oak because I have huge respect for them as a former club. I'm hoping to score against them but they should forgive me even if I celebrate after scoring."

Tetteh has scored eight goals this season and has been in good form since joining Bibiani Gold Stars in the second round.