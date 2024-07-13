8 hours ago

Independent parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has alleged that he knows the identity of the killers of the late investigative journalist Ahmed Husein Suale.

According to A Plus, who stressed his influence, he is always ready to justify his claim if called upon to do so.

“Me, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I swear to God... I swear by the children I have brought to this world, if you try me, you will conduct a press conference every day,” he stated during a Facebook live on Friday, July 13, 2024.

His statement was directed at communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), whom he warned against attacking him for criticizing their running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

“I’ve said it, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I know the person who allegedly killed Ahmed Suale, so focus on your campaign. If you like, go and call the police. I, Kwame A Plus, will go and write a statement, and they will make it public... from 2017, you’ve always known you can’t fight me. Can’t you just focus on your campaign and leave me?” he questioned.

A Plus emphasized that contrary to the beliefs of some NPP supporters, he has a good relationship with Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

About Suale's murder

Ahmed Suale was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.

The assailants shot him twice in the chest and once in the neck after breaking into his car.

The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.