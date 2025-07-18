55 minutes ago

Noni Madueke has penned down an emotional farewell message to Chelsea fans as he leaves for Arsenal.

In an passionate and warm message written by Noni Madueke to indicate his departure from Chelsea, the 23 year old winger took to his Instagram page and posted a the statement, accompanied with a video indicating throwback memories of his time at Chelsea.

“Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for these three [should be two] years or so. To every member of staff who has helped me along the way, thank you. To my team-mates, thank you for everything, I leave with nothing but love and admiration. We have achieved so much this season and I truly wish you nothing but the best. To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to improve me as a player and as a person.

Finally, thank you to every Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and even the criticism – I appreciate it all. I leave here with fond memories. With love, NM11.”

Madueke spent two and a half years at Stamford Bridge and during his time at the club, he made 92 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists.

He had arrived at Chelsea for around £30 million from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and during his time at the club, he earned his senior national team call up, being an integral member of the Three Lions.

However, under the guidance of coach Enzo Maresca, Madueke's role began to fade as Pedro Neto's excellent form during the FIFA Club World Cup limited the space for Madueke in the United States, giving him the opportunity to look elsewhere as he travelled from USA, missing the FIFA Club World Cup final tk finalize his deal with Arsenal.