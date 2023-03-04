41 minutes ago

Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed she resigned from the Multimedia Group after her "clash" with actress Nana Ama McBrown over the death of the late Bishop Benard Nyarko.

According to her, even though her former management tried convincing her [Brefo] to rescind her decision, she declined because the case was not properly dealt with by her former employers.

Touching on the issue, 3 years after she left the company, in an interview with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, on Mahyease TV Show, Nana Yaa Brefo explained that, she was misunderstood because Ghanaians didn't understand the concept of the programme.

"Some say I was fired, emphatically no, I resigned. No one fired me, I resigned. After my resignation, management called me to make me rescind my decision because it was the issue of miscommunication, but I didn't oblige because I had already made that decision."

Explaining the genesis of the matter, the award-winning broadcaster said;

"So we had this program, it was a segment under the morning show...People didn't understand the concept of the programme. It was like, rekindling the fire in someone. It was to give people the chance to ask all the daring questions they couldn't ask. And it wasn't to provoke people...At the time, there were rumours about the late Bishop Benard Nyarko. That some of the industry people came in to support him, and it was during this conversation that Nana Ama McBrown's name came up. The late actor's brother was insisting that, there was nothing like that. That there was no help from McBrown," she said.

Nana Yaa reiterated that as the moderator for the show, it was her intention to give the opportunity to Mcbrown to prove that she had indeed offered help to the late actor.

However, that didn't go down well with the actress, who she described as the "goddess" of the Kumawood industry.

"So McBrown called on the show to explain that she tried to help. So it was like, you claim to have helped him and his family says otherwise. So if you did that, what is your evidence? So let's know the person's number and she took offence.

So she was like, 'why are you asking me such a question? It's an unprofessional question'. Without actually thinking and analyzing why...And the outside world also took it like you are attacking their queen, their goddess."

When the management were insisting on a public apology, she resigned from the station, because according to her, she didn't see any wrong in what she did.

"Afterwards, it was like Yaa apologise on air. So I asked, for what reason? It seemed Mulitmedia didn't want to have an issue with McBrown and so they were pushing for an apology from me," she added.

Source: Ghanaweb