27 minutes ago

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo says he has no regrets over his high-profile move to the Chinese Super League in 2017, describing the decision to leave Watford at the peak of his Premier League form as a "once-in-a-lifetime" financial opportunity.

The Nigerian striker, now 36 and playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda, insists his ambition to play in England’s top flight had already been achieved by the time Chinese side Changchun Yatai tabled a then-staggering £20m offer for his services.

“I’d already lived the dream,” Ighalo told the Echo Podcast. “I played in the Premier League, which I never thought I would do growing up in Ajegunle. So, when that offer came, I saw it as a reward — a chance to give my family the life we never had.”

Ighalo had arrived at Watford in 2014 from Spanish side Granada, scoring prolifically to help the Hornets gain promotion to the Premier League. He netted 20 times in the Championship during the 2014–15 season and followed up with 15 Premier League goals the following year.

By 2017, Ighalo’s stock was high, but when Changchun Yatai came calling with a lucrative four-year deal, both the club and the player couldn’t resist.

“Watford accepted the deal before I even knew,” he revealed. “It was huge money for them — £20 million. No one was going to offer that for me again, and the club knew it.”

The move was met with raised eyebrows at the time, with critics suggesting the forward was trading ambition for cash. But for Ighalo, the motivation was clear.

“People don't understand. I came from nothing. Back home, we paid to sit in a cramped viewing centre just to watch Premier League matches. We dreamed of playing, sure — but we also dreamed of helping our families escape poverty,” he said.

At Changchun Yatai, Ighalo justified the investment, scoring 36 goals in just over 50 appearances across two seasons. That form earned him a move to Shanghai Shenhua, where he continued his rich vein of scoring — and saw his earnings rise again.

Then came an unexpected twist: a loan move to Manchester United in 2020, where he became the first Nigerian to play for the club. Though limited to 19 appearances, Ighalo scored five times and called the experience a “bonus chapter” in his journey.

“To play for Manchester United, even for a short time, was something special. It was never in my plans, but it happened — and I’m grateful.”

Ighalo’s career has since taken him through stints in Saudi Arabia with Al Shabab, Al Hilal, and now Al-Wehda. Yet, his decision to leave the glamour of the Premier League for financial stability remains a defining point — one he stands by.

“In football, people talk about trophies and leagues. But for me, it was also about impact. That move changed my family’s life. I don't regret it one bit.”

From humble beginnings on the streets of Lagos to Europe’s elite and back to Asia’s biggest leagues, Ighalo’s career has been a masterclass in both chasing dreams and seizing opportunity. He may have walked away from the spotlight — but he did so on his own terms.