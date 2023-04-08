2 hours ago

Ahuofe Patri has stated that she would choose colleague screen star Kalybos to face an apocalypse with.

Thursday, April 6, 2023, Patri appeared on Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM.

She was asked who she would choose to live with if God was wiping all humans off the face of the planet.

She asked "dead or alive," to be sure.

If the person is dead and could be brought back, it would be "my mom," she answered.

March 4, she buried her mother Susanna Opoku, whom she has eulogised as a mother, big sister, friend and confidant.

If the person is alive, she would choose her on-screen suite; "Kalybos," she exclaimed.

She said she likes him "very much," giggling.

She also agreed that they have good chemistry.

Ahuofe Patri, born Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, revealed that she and Kalybos, born Richard Asante, hang out "all the time."

"You know what? He got me a phone for my birthday," she showed an iPhone 14 to the camera and flashed a dazzling smile which broke into hearty giggles.

The two studied at the National Film and Television Institute, now the University of Media, Arts and Communication. It was while in school, creating sensational comic skits, that Kalybos named her Ahuofe Patri.