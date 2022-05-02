3 hours ago

England-born Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo says that legendary former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan influenced him enormously growing up as a young footballer.

The 22 year old striker switched nationality to represent Ghana in March ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

But an injury he picked up against West Brom in the Championship whiles playing for his team Bristol City prevented him from making his Ghana debut in March against Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the forward recounted the footballer who has influenced him and most and he mentioned Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoh Gyan.

"I watched the Ghana-England game with my dad and Uncle at Wembly", he told Happy FM.

"We gave England a good game, Gyan scored in the game and it was a good goal. Asamoah Gyan influenced me the most. As a young player watching Ghana, he was the person everyone was watching or looking up to. Every time he scored the goals I was aspiring to be like him and want to be better than him and that will come with time".

The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season.