2 hours ago

Xandy Kamel, a Ghanaian media personality and actress has disclosed some of the problems she went through in her just-ended marriage.

The media personality on May 14, 2020, began a marital relationship with Angel FM's sports presenter King Kaninja.

A year later after the two tied the knot, news broke out that Xandy Kamel and her husband have separated over claims of infidelity

Xandy Kamel in an interview with MzGee on United Showbiz further explained some of the pains she went through in that short term marriage.

According to her, during her marriage, her husband was not available anytime she was in grief. She added that it’s either he’s at another woman’s home or is busy celebrating.

The actress revealed that she lost her 6 months pregnancy as well as other miscarriages. Aside from that, her husband never sat with her to console or sympathize with her when she was going through that.

She added that her husband lied to her that he was travelling but will later find out that, her legally married husband was spending time with another married woman.

She cried out, “This is something I have kept in me in my year and three months marriage. In that one year and three months, I lost my pregnancy when the child was 6 months old. My mother was excited she would be called a grandmother and me losing another pregnancy again. Then your husband will inform you about he travelling for some two to three weeks but realize he’s with another married woman”. I really went through it and if not for the love of God upon my life, I’m sure I would have gotten mad”.

She disclosed her child who had just finished writing the B.E.C.E examination drowned and died. She asked her ex-husband to escort her to the police but the man refused.

“Two days after my marriage lost, my first child who had just finished writing B.E.C.E and was waiting for his results died after drowning then I catch my husband…hmm it wasn’t easy. I told my husband that since he’s the only man in my family, he should accompany me to the police station to file a police case, my husband told me he won’t go. He also didn’t go with me to the funeral’, she lamented.

Check out the interview below: