Ghanaian musician King Promise has shared some details about his love life.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on September 16, 2024, the “Terminator” hitmaker stated that he is currently single and enjoying his freedom.

King Promise added, however, that although he is not in a committed relationship, he still engages in casual 'flings'.

"I'm single, I'm not in a relationship, it's been a minute I was in a relationship. I'm having fun but I’m just not in a relationship," he said.

Promise also stated that he is attracted to women and still approaches them when he can.

"I love girls, I don't think it's a hidden thing. I move to girls. And that's fine. I'm not in a committed relationship. That's the situation on the ground," he maintained.

In addition to discussing his relationship status, King Promise confirmed that he always uses condoms and advised his fans and the public to engage in safe sex.