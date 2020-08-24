3 hours ago

Former Ghana International Sulley Ali Muntari has professed his love for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The firmer AC Milan, Inter Milan star says he would want a final hurray with Kotoko before hanging his boots but will not rule out a move to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak either.

Muntari has been unattached since leaving lower tier Spanish club Albacete in June 2019 after joining on a loan deal after signing for six months.

The 35 year old in an Instagram chat with his fans admitted he would love to play for his beloved Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots in what has been a fulfilling but controversy filled career.

“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi," he said.

“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU, King Faisal or Liberty Professionals,” he said.

Muntari has had an illustrious career having played for the two Milan giants winning the treble with Inter in 2010.

He has also played at three World Cup tournaments in 2006,2010 ,2014 while also playing at several AFCON tournaments.

The former OKESS graduate began his football with Konongo based Owareman Fc before joining Liberty Professionals before his foreign sojourn started with Udinese among others.