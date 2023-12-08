7 hours ago

Grand P's girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao has heaped praises on Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie for his exploits in the music industry.

Grand P’s girlfriend disclosed that Sarkodie is her favourite artiste in Ghana, stressing that she has been listening to her songs a lot even though she does not reside in the country.

When Grand P was asked which Ghanaian artiste is his favourite, he retorted that he has been listening to their songs but can't identify them, adding that he would like to meet them if possible.

Speaking in an interview with AJ Sarpong on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Grand P’s girlfriend (Eudoxie Yao) stated that Sarkodie is the best artiste and his song titled ‘Adonai’ is her favourite among all the other songs she has listened to.

This is how the conversation panned out between the show host, AJ Sarpong, Grand P and his girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao:

AJ Sarpong: Both of you, have you seen any Ghanaian artiste you would like to collaborate with and which Ghanaian artiste have you been listening to?

Eudoxie Yao: Sarkodie, I love him so much because he is the best artiste.

AJ Sarpong: Grand P, what about you?

Grand P’s intrepretor: He [Grand P] said he listens to their songs but he does not know them. He wants to meet and familiarize himself with them.

AJ Sarpong: What is your favorite Sarkodie song?

Eudoxie Yao: ‘Adonai.’ I listen to a lot of his songs but I have forgotten.

It is understood that Grand P's visit to Ghana was facilitated by LEMA Press, which happens to be one of Ghana’s leading printing presses.

The company has disclosed that there have been some activities lined up for him which include a Meet-and-greet with renowned personalities in the entertainment industry.