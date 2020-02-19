28 minutes ago

Deputy National Organiser of the NDC Chief Hamilton Biney has said he married NPP's Maame Afia Akoto because she is his choice of woman.

His pronouncement comes after his wedding to the deputy MASLOC boss, Maame Afia Akoto, sparked some comments, which he describes as "unwanted".

Chief Biney and Afia Akoto are politically apart, and their wedding has been met with praises and doubts by people who see it as unfathomable.

In a reaction to some allegations made by the NPP Chairman for the Bono region that chief Biney chose Afia Akoto because most of the women from the NDC camp are thieves.

But Chief Biney denied the "distasteful comments" and urged his party members to disregard the claim.

He said he has never discussed his relationship with Afia Akoto, who also serves as communication officer for the NPP, with anyone.

He pledged his unflinching support for the NDC and says he will continue to hold his position as deputy organiser "in high esteem".

Read the full statement below

DISREGARD THE DISTASTEFUL COMMENTS MADE BY ABRONYE DC.

My attention has been drawn to some unwarranted comments made by one Abronye DC of the NPP, I wish to distance myself from those comments and also call on all party faithfuls to as a matter of urgency disregard those comments, I have had no discussion with him concerning my marriage and what even informed my choice of woman.

I have not discussed with him or anyone else from their party my relationship with any NDC lady, I am unaware of his allegation.

Let me emphasis on the fact that I have never had an encounter with the young man, I do not intend doing that and I do not even see myself doing that.

I have great respect for the women of our great party NDC and no action or word of mine have ever suggested or would ever suggest I want to disrespect them.

I married Afia Akoto because she is my choice and I don't see the need to discuss the love of my life with anyone.

As an elected national executive, I will continue to hold in high esteem the mandate given me by the people of my party. I am never going to betray the trust they have in me and I am going to work very hard to bring the NDC party back to power come 2020.

Signed Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon Deputy National Organizer National Democratic Congress