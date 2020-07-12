1 hour ago

The renowned man of God, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has revealed that “it didn’t work” when he tried to mentor Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The founder of Perez Chapel International said despite all efforts, his mentorship wasn't successful.

Bishop Agyinasare was reacting to a critic who accused him of being fake, since one of his mentees, Obinim, has been “exposed” as a fake pastor.

Delivering a sermon on Sunday, 12 July 2020, he said although he tried to mentor Obinim, it didn’t work.

“I normally don’t reply to my critics and accusers. However, recently, I am getting calls from all over the world that one Obotan or Blay, a herbalist, who claims to have been a fake pastor, sat on a TV platform to accuse me of being fake, claiming I trained Obinim, so, if he is ‘azaaa’, then I am chief [azaa],” the man of God said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“Jesus trained Judas – I am not comparing myself to Jesus, He was perfect God and perfect man – but Jesus trained Judas and Judas became a traitor. Did it make Jesus a traitor?

“Well, I didn’t train Obinim, he asked for mentorship, I tried to mentor him, it didn’t work. A good father can have a bad child,” he added.

Bishop Agyinasare said his office has since asked his critic to produce evidence that he is fake.

According to him, an apology has also been demanded from his accuser but nothing has been heard from him.