He was one vibrant foreign diplomat, active on social media and his exceptionally peculiar responses to certain social issues during his time in Ghana made him very noticeable and popular.

In 2017 June however, he had to pave way for another to take over; Ian Walker.

Its been barely 3 years and the popular diplomat has indicated how much he already misses Ghana.

Former British High Commissioner, Mr. Jon Benjamin indicated this while responding to a tweet by a citizen who sought to establish that his absence was being felt.

With an old Photo of Jon Benjamin in a pose with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the tweep said;

‘Jon Benjamin with Prez Akufo-Addo. We miss Jon in Ghana’.

In response, he said, ‘Thank you, its mutual’.

The Foreign Office of the UK, on February 17, 2017, announced the appointment of Ian Walker as Her Majesty’s British High Commissioner to Ghana.

The statement added Mr. Benjamin would be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

During his time, Jon Benjamin gained a reputation for his tweets on issues publicly discussed.

He also, among other things, indicated his love for ‘Ghana Jollof with Tilapia’.

Source: Ghanaweb