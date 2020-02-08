58 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu says his winter transfer move from Cordoba to Azerbaijani side Qarabag was not borne out of money but he moved to chase his dream.

The Ghanaian striker literally fought his way out of Cordoba after the Segunda side tried to block his move to Azerbaijan.

Kwabena Owusu says that he moved because he wants to play in the Uefa Champions League and the Uefa Europa League as Qarabag usually play in the Uefa competitions.

He made his Qarabag debut against Neftchi in the Azerbaijani league in a match which ended in a goalless draw.

“It wasn’t easy. Let me say [it was a] derby match. Everybody is aggressive. Everybody wants to win. I think it [was] a good game”.

He was then asked about his goal at his new club and he admitted that his dream was to play in an European competition.

“Every footballer has a dream. Every footballer has a big thing ahead of him so if you get a chance or if you get an opportunity to move to a different club and think the move is good for you or it will help you, you need to go because here you’ll play Champions League and you’ll play Europa so that’s my dream so I am chasing my dream” he added.