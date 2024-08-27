10 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB has said that he had qualms about performing at the recently held youth manifesto soiree of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

DKB who performed at the launch of the NDC’s Youth Manifesto soiree on August 12, 2024 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, told aKorfa on Joy FM‘s Cosmopolitan Mix that when he was approached he hesitated before giving in to the request.

“I nearly turned down the NDC gig at Bukom Arena. I was booked to perform and I told them it’s a political platform and they said I should just come and entertain the people. Because it’s very tricky when you are on political platforms. I went to the NDC Youth soiree to entertain them and pass my somewhere so I had no idea that John Mahama will slam me with the breakthrough.

I actually did, and they told me ‘you can decide to stay away from politics with your content, if you want’,” he said.

He said he didn’t regret taking up that gig because in the end he got to know that John Mahama is his fan.

“It was very pleasant and shocking to me when John Mahama repeated two of my jokes on stage. I couldn’t sleep till morning. He’s captured my heart and right now I’m a presidential comedian,” DKB noted.

DKB said he had made a pledge to return a favour for John Mahama, by campaigning for him.

“It was one huge endorsement in my whole career and I have been through a lot in this country so if a President is talking about your joke and how he loves your joke, the only thing you can also do is to help him become President and realise his dream. So right now, I am fully pushing John Mahama. It doesn’t mean I hate NPP,” he said.

DKB is not the only creative arts person who has declared support for the National Democratic Congress ahead of the December 7, 2024 election. Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, Mercy Asiedu, Jack Alolome, and Kofi Okyere Darko are among the some of the people in the entertainment fraternity who have publicly endorsed the NDC.